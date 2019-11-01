|
|
Jeanie Ann Baldwin
Sheboygan - Jeanie Ann Baldwin, age 53, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away on Thursday (October 31, 2019) at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center after a courageous battle with Lung Disease.
She was born on June 19, 1966 in West Allis, WI, loving daughter of Diane (Wittman) Maas and the late Eugene Maas.
Jeanie worked as a barber for 8 years before owning and operating her own Barbershop "Spoilers" for 8 years.
On October 29, 1999, she married Randy Baldwin in Sheboygan.
Jeanie was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls.
She enjoyed fishing, watching the Hallmark Channel, camping, baking, going up North, spending time outdoors, game nights and loved a good party. Jeanie had that outgoing personality and everyone loved to be around her. She was affectional known as "Auntie G" to many.
Survivors include: Her husband: Randy; four children: Corey (Amelia), Calvin (Cassandra), Kaylin, Cameron; Rivers and Emma and many other grandchildren; Brother: Kevin (Tina); Sister: April (Brett); Her Mother: Diane; Mother and father-in-law: Bernie and Sandy Baldwin; Two sisters-in-law: Kari and Kandi; and One brother-in-law: Kurt.
Memorial services will be held on Friday evening (Nov. 8, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Tom Gudmundson, pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls will officiate.
Visitation will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. on Friday (Nov. 8) until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jeanie's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online Condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019