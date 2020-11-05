Jeanine "Jeanie" Ann (Klug) Sprengel



Sheboygan - Jeanine "Jeanie" Ann (Klug) Sprengel, age 64, of Sheboygan was called to be with her family in heaven on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Azura Memory Care and Compassus Hospice after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Jeanie was born in Sheboygan on April 9, 1956, to Roger and Betty (Kohls) Klug.



On June 9, 2009, she married Richard Sprengel. Jeanie attended Holy Name and St. Dominic grade schools, Urban Junior High and graduated from North High School in 1975.



Jeanie worked at Hallmark, Woodcraft, Four Seasons Landscape and 27 years at Nemschoff Chairs, Inc. before she retired due to her diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease in 2012.



Jeanie enjoyed playing softball, volleyball and golf, working in the yard, decorating her home and reading a good book. She also liked to go camping, taking road trips and spending time with friends.



Jeanie is survived by her husband, Richard Sprengel; daughter, Julie Mannchen (Jake Gall); two stepsons, Chad (Mary) Sprengel and Christopher Sprengel; five grandchildren, Aryah and Austin Gall, Anthony Frankowitz, Emily Sprengel and Jaemasen Sprengel; one great grandchild, Arya; two brothers, Lee (Dorene) Fluekiger, Carey (Debra) Klug; three sisters-in-law Sherri Klug, Patti (Tim) Kopf and Christine Sprengel; nieces, nephews and other family members.



A private family gathering will be held.



The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Azura Memory Care and Compassus Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to Jeanie.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store