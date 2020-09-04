1/
Jeanne A. Harff
Jeanne A. Harff

Sheboygan - Jeanne A. Harff, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Countryside Manor. She was born on September 15, 1929 to Percy and Crescentia (Sauer) Scribner.

On November 21, 1953 she was united in marriage to Raymond Harff, he preceded her in death on December 4, 2005.

Jeanne was secretary at R. A. Manning Company for 28 years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Mary (Dirk) Riemersma and Christine Virant, five grandchildren; Brett (Amy Thelen) Riemersma, David (Kristin) Riemersma, Erica (Chris) Campbell, Amy (Christopher) Marinec, and Christin (Jason) Dehne, ten great-grandchildren; Zoe and Mayson Schrameyer and Sophia Riemersma, Ella Riemersma, Alexandrea, Caitlyn, Christian Campbell, Corban and Quinn Marinec, and Hunter Dehne, sister Connie (Jim) Schmieder and brother-in-law Jerry (Nancy) Harff. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond, two nieces, and sister-in-law, Irene (Art) Offerdahl.

Due to Covid - 19 a private graveside service will be held in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Countryside Manor Staff especially Jennifer, Kimberly, Bonnie, Gwenne, Kaylynn, and Sandy for their loving and compassionate care. Also thank you to the staff at Aurora Hospice especially Amber, Katie, Tammy, and Chaplain Bob.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
