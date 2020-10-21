Jeanne J. Voss
Sheboygan - Jeanne J. Voss, age 92, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
She was born on May 9, 1928, in Sheboygan to the late Arthur Sr. and Barbara (Fuerst) Jensen. She was a lifelong resident of Sheboygan, attended Holy Name Catholic School, and graduated from North High School. On July 12, 1947, Jeanne married Harvey Voss at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheboygan and happily married for 63 years. Harvey preceded her in death on August 2, 2010. Jeanne was employed at R.A. Manning Co. at its beginning in the early 1950's and retired as an executive secretary in 1990.
Jeanne and Harvey enjoyed dinner and dancing at The Flamingo listening to the We Three and also playing cards with friends. Above all, Jeanne loved her family and made many wonderful memories for everyone.
Jeanne is survived by her children, John Voss of Ashburn, VA, Rick (Tina) Voss of Loveland, OH and Julie (Larry) Spaeth of De Pere, WI; grandchildren, Eric Voss, Jason (Ashley) Voss, Carrie (Pete) Schourek, Amanda Krausert, Kelly Voss, Bryan (Ann) Spaeth, Brett (Nicole) Spaeth, Andy (Mary) Spaeth and Nic Spaeth; 11 great-grandchildren, Torin, Kirah, Candace, Niki, Lucy, Chloe, Bennett, Alyssa, Alexa, Payton and Parker; other family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents and husband Harvey, Jeanne was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Erin (Johnson) Voss and brothers, Arthur Jensen Jr. and Robert Jensen.
Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held. Jeanne will be laid to rest next to Harvey at Calvary Cemetery in Sheboygan.
The family would like to thank the staff at Terrace Place for the past year and Sharon S. Richardson for the care given to Jeanne over the past seven days.
