Jeannette E. Rilling
Sheboygan - Jeannette E. Rilling, 96, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Harvest Home Assisted Living in Howards Grove. She was born June 12, 1924 in Boscobel to the late Charles and Gertie (Couey) Wilt. Jeannette grew up on a farm in Crawford County. She attended country schools and graduated from Boscobel High School. She then furthered her education at UW LaCrosse receiving her degree in Physical Education. Jeannette was then hired to teach Physical Education at Jefferson Elementary School in Sheboygan.
On April 3, 1948 she was united in marriage to Henry Rilling. She then left education to start and raise her family. Jeannette returned to teaching in the early 60's part-time at Lakeland University as a Phy Ed. teacher. Jeannette attended Silver Lake College in Manitowoc and earned her certification in Library Science. This led her to her next role as a librarian for Cooper and Pigeon River Elementary Schools in Sheboygan, retiring in 1986.
Jeannette was a 50 year plus member of A.A.U.W and having a strong faith she was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
In retirement, Jeannette loved to travel. She enjoyed trips to Australia, Russia, Europe, China, Alaska and the Caribbean. Her family was very important to her, and she loved spending time with them creating lasting memories.
Jeannette is survived by her daughter Nanette Rilling of Port Washington, son Craig (Therese) Rilling of Milwaukee and their children, Charles (Kristen) Rilling of Erie, CO and Elizabeth Rilling of LaCrosse. She was further blessed with three great-grandsons: Cole, Carson, and Jude Henry Rilling. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and an infant brother William.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a Private family service will be held. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A Public visitation will take place on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd., Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund C/O Sheboygan Area School District in Jeannette's name.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Sheboygan Senior Community, Harvest Home, and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Jeannette these last few years.
