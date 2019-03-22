|
|
Jeff J. Shibinski
- - Jeff J. Shibinski, age 66 years, passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1953 to David and Ann (nee Buhala) Shibinski. He married Maria "Ria" (nee Leigh) on a beautiful sunny day August 14, 1993 and they recently celebrated their 25th Wedding Anniversary.
Jeff was a jack of many trades and also spent years as a security guard. He studied to become a Pastor and a trip to Israel was a dream fulfilled. His hobbies include walking, being a computer nut, and making people laugh. Jeff was quick with a joke, loving to make people smile.
Jeff had a very close relationship with Jesus and upon his arrival to Heaven, he was reunited with his father and mother, grandparents, his favorite cat Harley and many relatives and friends. He was a soft spoken man with a great belief that the Angels surrounded all of us.
Jeff is survived by his wife Ria, his loving children Melissa, David, Lisa and Ann, 16 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his brother Michael and his fur baby Sophia.
A Memorial Service for Jeff will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday March 29th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 pm until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, Jeff would be pleased if donations went to your local animal shelter.
The family would to thank the whole staff at Songbird Pond Assisted Living in Plymouth, for the great care given to Jeff, and also a thank you to the Sharon Richardson Hospice.
Your daughter sends you Butterfly Kisses
You will always Be in my Heart...Because in there You're still alive (James Cirrello)
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 22, 2019