Jeffrey C. Spear


1956 - 2020
Jeffrey C. Spear Obituary
Jeffrey C. Spear

Oostburg - Jeffrey C. Spear, 63, of Oostburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born to the late Charles and Marjorie (Gall) Spear on May 22, 1956.

Jeff was a humble, loving, tender hearted man, who ministered to many. He was a guitarist and song writer who played at church and many area Christian coffee houses.

Jeff was a man of God, who spent hours on his knees praying for many others. He loved his God and demonstrated that love to everyone he met. Jeff's favorite scripture in the Bible was Philippians 4: 8-9.

Jeff is survived by Jill Lemkuil; two daughters, Andrea (Garrett) Rawson and Jordan (Drew) Bingner; stepchildren, Adriana (Mike) Hilbelink, Jessica (Donny) Clements, Zachariah (Kristin) Vanderpool and Danielle (Callie) Vanderpool; grandchildren, Madeline Rawson and Wyatt Bingner; step grandchildren, Abigail, TJ, Angel and Natelie Hilbelink, Katarina, Donny Jr., William, Tabitha and Samuel Clements and Aubrey, Wade and Simon Vanderpool; brother, Larry Spear; stepparents, Jim and Joyce Lemkuil; step brother-in-law, Jack (Mary Lou) Lemkuil and other family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.

Jeff will be greatly missed.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
