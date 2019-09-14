Services
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Allman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey D. Allman


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey D. Allman Obituary
Jeffrey D. Allman

Sheboygan - Jeffrey D. Allman, 63, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Jeffrey was born June 23, 1956, in Wausau, to Elizabeth (Thorn) Allman and the late Donald Allman. On September 1, 1978, he married the former Jean Friederichs in Wausau. Jeffrey enjoyed cooking and fishing. He was also an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.

In addition to his mother, Elizabeth and his wife, Jean, he is survived by four brothers, John (Paulette), Shelby, NC, Joe (Cheryl), Wausau, Tom, Wausau and Rick Allman, Wausau; three sisters, Kathy Koehler, Wausau, Sue (Barry) Zastrow, Wausau and Judy Allman (Dale Wittwer), Wausau. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially his special friends at Brennan's.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry.

Private family services will be held. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Select Specialty in West Allis.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now