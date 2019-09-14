|
Jeffrey D. Allman
Sheboygan - Jeffrey D. Allman, 63, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Jeffrey was born June 23, 1956, in Wausau, to Elizabeth (Thorn) Allman and the late Donald Allman. On September 1, 1978, he married the former Jean Friederichs in Wausau. Jeffrey enjoyed cooking and fishing. He was also an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.
In addition to his mother, Elizabeth and his wife, Jean, he is survived by four brothers, John (Paulette), Shelby, NC, Joe (Cheryl), Wausau, Tom, Wausau and Rick Allman, Wausau; three sisters, Kathy Koehler, Wausau, Sue (Barry) Zastrow, Wausau and Judy Allman (Dale Wittwer), Wausau. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially his special friends at Brennan's.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry.
Private family services will be held. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Select Specialty in West Allis.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 14, 2019