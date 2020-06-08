Jeffrey E. Kolbe
Sheboygan - Jeffrey E. Kolbe, 69, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Jeff was born January 14, 1951 in Sheboygan to Raymond and Maxine (Stuessey) Kolbe. He proudly served in the US Army from 1968 to 1969.
On June 28, 1975 he was united in marriage to Karen Rost at Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Jeff retired from Lakeshore Display in 2012.
Jeff loved dirt track racing. He worked with the Pit Crew for Greg Hartlaub and his modified race car. He also worked on Charlie Schmidt's late model #22 car. His first love was spending time with his grandkids Asher and Levi Schmidt.
Jeff is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Kelly (Charlie) Schmidt, grandchildren, Asher and Levi Schmidt, and brother Jerry (Barb) Kolbe. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
According to Jeff's wishes there will be no services.
The family would like to thank the Sheboygan Cancer Center, Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and Dr. Bryan Schmitt for all their care, comfort and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.