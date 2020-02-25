|
Jeffrey Heller
Random Lake - Jeffrey A. Heller, 27, passed away in the arms of his loving family on February 20, 2020. He found eternal peace after battling complications associated with pneumonia. Jeffrey was born on September 30, 1992 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin along with his three sisters to Paul and Madonna (Riebhoff) Heller. Jeffrey, the gentleman, allowed his sisters to enter the world first.
When Jeffrey was 34 months old, he contracted a debilitating illness that drastically changed his life. One thing that never changed was the enormous amount of love his family had for him. Jeffrey remained living at home being cared for by his family throughout his 27 years. He was a happy person who loved and was loved by so many. His love extended to his two dogs: Copper and Oliver. Jeffrey attended Random Lake Schools and Paragon Community Services in Plymouth. He enjoyed eating, Peppa Pig, road trips, dancing, music, admiring Christmas lights, attending his sisters sporting events, watching football with his dad or watching anything animated. Jeffrey will be dearly missed by all.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Paul and Madonna Heller, sisters: Jenna, Kristen and Sara Heller, brothers: Cory (Sondra) Heller and Nathan Heller and grandmother, Barbara "Spanky" Riebhoff. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Ida Heller, grandfather Francis Riebhoff and brother Michael Heller.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 North Royal Avenue, Belgium, WI 53004. Jeffrey's family will receive visitors from 12:00 until the time of the service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Jeffrey's grandfathers, please donate to the Adell American Legion Post 462. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
Jeffrey's family extends their gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all the numerous peopled who have contributed to Jeffrey's life.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020