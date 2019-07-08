Jeffrey M. Lawrenz



Cleveland - Jeffrey M. Lawrenz age 66 of Cleveland, passed away Thursday morning July 4, 2019 while spending time on his property in Wausaukee.



Born January 1, 1953 in Milwaukee to Jacob & Viola (Perkins) Lawrenz. He attended Kewaskum High School and has worked at the Kohler Company foundry for 20 years, he also spent many years building agricultural silos. Jeff enjoyed fixing old cars and helping friends and neighbors with various projects. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on his land in Wausaukee.



Jeff is survived by his children, Malinda (Nathan) Lawrenz-Wright, Shane (Samantha) Lawrenz, Stephanie (Josh) Poirier; his grandchildren, Quentin Wright, Bailey Lawrenz, Gabe Wright; his mother, Viola Lawrenz; a brother, Randy (Laurie) Lawrenz, a sister, Janet Lawrenz, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and his beagle, Pepper.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob, a brother, Keith Lawrenz and a sister Elizabeth Lawrenz.



A memorial service for Jeffrey will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Ave., Sheboygan. Rev. Lorri Steward will officiate. Relatives and friends are welcome at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.



A memorial funds has been established in his name.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeff's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press from July 8 to July 9, 2019