Jeffrey "Jeff" Mittmann
Plymouth - Jeffrey Mittmann was born on September 15, 1961 and passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 58. He attended Marquette University and graduated with a degree in business. During his working years, he was employed at Muth Mirrors as vice president of operations and engineering, and was involved with patents at the Vollrath Company. Jeff was an aspiring chef and enjoyed motorcycles, vintage cars, watching survivor, listening to all sorts of music and more than anything, enjoyed spending time with his family.
Jeff is survived by his children, Bradley Mittmann, Heather (Jason) Prange and Jessie Mittmann; first grandchild on the way; sister, Jennie (Pete) Klug and person of interest, Karen Mittmann. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chirstof and Ceclia Mittmann.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in Jeff's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020