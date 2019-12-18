|
Jeffrey R. Sixel
Howards Grove - Jeffrey R. Sixel, age 68, passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice after a hard-fought battle with Pancreatic cancer.
Jeffrey was born December 5, 1951 in Sheboygan, the son of Ralph and Betty (nee Cogswell) Sixel. He graduated from Howards Grove High School in 1970. He then went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1970-1974, serving in Texas; Wisconsin; Galena, Alaska and Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. On March 3, 1973, he was united in marriage with Susan Kuester at Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove.
Jeff worked various jobs including Wirth Bros. Farm, Richard Sixel Farm, A.L. Wagner Lumber Co., Hugo Imig Implement and R.L. Sixel Electric. He studied at Lakeshore Technical College, earning his Journeyman Plumbers License and in 1983, earned his Master Plumbers License. On January 1, 1986, Jeff along with Gary Sixel and Leonard Schwinn purchased R.L. Sixel Electric, and formed Sixel & Schwinn, Inc. He remained in that business until the end of 2015 and retired on December 5, 2016. For 3 years, Jeff served on the Wisconsin Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Association Board of Directors.
In 1980, Jeff became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove where he served on the Property Committee for 23 years and was instrumental in the 1984 Building Addition Committee. He never hesitated to lead a project or lend a helping hand.
In 1987, Jeff was appointed to the Town Board of Herman, and served as Chairman since 2001. He also was a proud member of the Haven Fire Department for 2 years, and the Howards Grove Fire Department for 23 years, serving as Assistant Chief and Training Officer. Jeff modeled for his children the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community.
In 2000, Jeff earned his private pilots license. He enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, softball, warm weather vacations and spending time with his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed all the special projects he did for his girls, never hesitating to jump at the chance for home improvements.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife Susan and their daughters: Stefanie (Justin) Trakel and their children Taylor, Mckenzie and Landon of Plymouth and Jennifer (Jon) Arentsen and their children Alexis and Maci of Oostburg. He is further survived by his mother Betty Sixel, siblings: Gary (Vicki) Sixel, Christine (James) Hayon, Keith and Lee (Nancy) Sixel, sister-in-law Judy (Chuck) Wendt, nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle and many good friends and neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his father Ralph, in-laws Willard & Anita Kuester and his grandparents.
A Funeral Service will be held for Jeffrey on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, W2776 State Hwy. 32 Howards Grove. Pastor Darrel Bergelin will officiate. Friends may call on Friday at Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center from 3 until 7 P.M. and at the CHURCH on Saturday from 1 P.M. until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Bettag of Sheboygan, Dr. Ben George of the Froedtert Cancer Clinic and all their staff for their care over the past 20 months. They would also like to thank Sharon Richardson Hospice for their compassion in his last days.
A memorial has been established in Jeff's name for Trinity Lutheran Church, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Sharon Richardson Hospice.
Please visit www.Zimmerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019