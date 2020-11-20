1/
Jeffrey W. Bassuener
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey W. Bassuener

Plymouth - Jeffrey W. Bassuener, age 47, of Plymouth, WI, passed away at home (November 19, 2020).

He was born on September 12, 1973 in Sheboygan, WI, a son of Richard and Judy (Witthuhn) Bassuener. Jeff graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1991 and received a Degree in Computer Science from Bradley University in 1995.

He is survived by his loving parents; Richard and Judy Bassuener of Plymouth, one sister; Jodi Bassuener of Sheboygan and many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Following Jeff's wishes, cremation has taken place.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved