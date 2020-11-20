Jeffrey W. Bassuener
Plymouth - Jeffrey W. Bassuener, age 47, of Plymouth, WI, passed away at home (November 19, 2020).
He was born on September 12, 1973 in Sheboygan, WI, a son of Richard and Judy (Witthuhn) Bassuener. Jeff graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1991 and received a Degree in Computer Science from Bradley University in 1995.
He is survived by his loving parents; Richard and Judy Bassuener of Plymouth, one sister; Jodi Bassuener of Sheboygan and many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Following Jeff's wishes, cremation has taken place.
Following Jeff's wishes, cremation has taken place.
