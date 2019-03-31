Jennie Lee (Mullendore) Wagner



formerly of Green Bay - Jennie Lee (Mullendore) Wagner, age 82, formerly of Green Bay, passed away with her family at her side on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Angels Touch Assisted Living in DePere.



She was born March 26, 1936, to the late Floyd & Malvina (Paquette) Mullendore. Jennie attended Holy Rosary Catholic Grade School and graduated from New Holstein High School as Salutatorian in 1954. She continued on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving her bachelor's degree in 1958.



On August 16, 1958, she married Benjamin Wagner in New Holstein. Jennie taught for over 30 years at various elementary schools throughout the Green Bay area as a speech and language therapist. Her career focused on early childhood and special education and she retired from Martin Elementary School in the late 1990's.



While Jennie was very active with her career, her priority was raising four children, John, Christine, Edward, and Karen. Throughout her life she was very dedicated to her family, her parents Babe & Mully and her sister, Phyllis and husband, Bill Fulkerson and their family. She also kept a close connection with her many cousins, both near and far as well as her brother-in-law and his family. Jennie had many close friends from high school and maintained a life-long connection with them. As she transitioned to a career and started a family, she made more close friendships with many friends from the Green Bay area and those she met through her teaching. She had a unique ability to maintain these strong connections with her friends and family from all of these areas of her life and include them with her family.



Jennie was a member of the American Association of University Women, Red Hat Club, and the UW Alumni Association. She also was a contributor to numerous charitable organizations.



Jennie is survived by her former husband, Benjamin Wagner of Green Bay; her four children, John Wagner (Rick Keyes) of California, Christine Wagner of Italy, Edward Wagner of Chilton, and Karen Wagner and Ujvala Singh of California; her grandchildren, Chelsea Wagner and Nathan Wagner; her great-grandchild, Mason Wagner. She is further survived by her niece; nephews; many cousins and dear close friends.



Preceding her in death, were her parents, Floyd & Malvina Mullendore; and her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis & Bill Fulkerson.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with family at the funeral home on Friday morning, April 5th, from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM.



Jennie's family expresses its heart-felt appreciation to Angels Touch Assisted Living and Aseracare Hospice and the many dedicated caregivers who provided support to our mom and our family.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net. Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary