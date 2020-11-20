Jerome C. Buboltz
Door County - Jerome (Jerry) Buboltz, 86, died Thursday morning at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility where he had been a resident for 11 months.
Jerry was born on December 12th, 1933, to the late Reuben and Helen Buboltz in Brillion, Wisconsin. Never one to ask for permission, on June 5th, 1954, he eloped with his sweetheart Margaret "Marge" (Gorr). They enjoyed 30 years together before she passed in 1984. They raised 7 children in Sheboygan, all of whom survive him: Vickie (Jerry) Dassler and granddaughters Amy (Brian) Fogarty and Beth (Craig) Joyce; Cheryl Buboltz; Mike (Pat) Buboltz and granddaughter Nikki, Steve (friend Lori) Buboltz and grandchildren Little Steve (Tina) and Shannon; Jerome "Scotty" (Rachel) Buboltz and grandson JJ; the "oops" twins; Rick (Ann) Buboltz and grandchildren Paige and Cale; and Randy (Pam) Buboltz and grandchildren Brooklynn and Brody.
He was also blessed to share time with eleven great grandchildren: Amy's children Margaret "Greta", Jackson, Sebastian, and Nicholas; Little Steve's children Hailey, Zeke, and Paityn; and Shannon's children Vincent, Tahlia, Max and Allania.
He is survived by a sister, Gloria Kenneke, of Freeport, Illinois, and numerous nieces and nephews across the country.
He spent the later years of his life with friend Linda Austreng, who survives him as well.
Jerry made his way through life with hard work and determination. He worked many years at the Vollrath Company (1967-1985), rising from laborer to general supervisor of the sand foundry. Then, he worked 10 more years at the Kohler Company before "retiring" in 1996. Thereafter, he worked for himself, spending most of his time remodeling houses and landscaping. He was still mowing lawns for customers in 2016 at age 83. Outside regular work hours he often was busy helping out others pouring driveways, or building decks and garages. He was nicknamed "Itchy" because he always had a project he was itching to get at. His passions were working with his hands and creating something special out of something very ordinary. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, cutting lawns, going "Up North", eating licorice/peanut butter cookies and "storing up" things he would need in the future (4 barns full in fact). His friends and family knew they could turn to him in need.
Jerry loved attending NASCAR races with his sons, watching the Packers - taking special delight when they beat the Cowboys, and gathering with family and friends wherever he could. Even when ultimately limited by Alzheimer's he was honest, quick with a joke and still sharp at playing Sheepshead - grinning every time he took quarters from the great grandkids. He exemplified to each of us a great work ethic every day and his guiding hand will be on our shoulder forever.
All in all, his was a life well lived.
Thank you to the outstanding staff at the Skilled Nursing Facility who lovingly and compassionately cared for dad during his time there.
Per Jerry's wishes there will be no visitation. A private service for immediate family will be held with entombment at Garden of Peace Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, please donate in memory of Jerry to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. It is a disease which steals memories from us and which we need to overcome.
"As long as we remember a person, they're not really gone.
Their thoughts, their feelings, their memories, they become a part of us."