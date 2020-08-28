Jerome "Jerry" C. Karsteadt
Howards Grove - Jerome "Jerry" C. Karsteadt, 88, of Howards Grove, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Jerry was born January 7, 1932, in Sheboygan County, to the late Gaylord and Ida (Lautenschlager) Karsteadt. He was baptized on January 31, 1932 and confirmed on April 14, 1946, at Immanuel United Church of Christ. He graduated from Howards Grove High School in 1951. Jerry served his country in the United States Marine Corps in 1952.
On August 22, 1953 Jerry married the love of his life, Audrey Schumacher, at St. John / St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cleveland, Wisconsin. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in August of 2013. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2014.
Audrey and Jerry farmed the family farm for many years in the Town of Herman. Jerry was employed by Plastics Engineering for nine years, Kingsbury Brewery for nine years and Gabe's Construction for 25 years before retiring in 1996.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Along with his wife, he was an avid trap shooter and was a very active member of the Howards Grove Rod and Gun Club. In 1968, Audrey and Jerry won the State Husband and Wife trap shooting title. The couple made multiple trips to fish in Canada with their friends. They also fished Lake Michigan on their boat, the "Jer-Aud". In their retirement, they wintered in Arizona and New Mexico. In New Mexico, Jerry took up gold panning. He was often seen in Howards Grove, walking his dogs, Brandy or Shayna. He had a lot of good times with his many friends over the years.
Jerry was a life-long member of Immanuel United Church of Christ and served on the Consistory.
Jerry is survived by his children, Gail (Mike) Gottsacker of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Gary (Charisse) Karsteadt of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, and Pat (Karl) Nauschutz of Howards Grove, Wisconsin; grandchildren Jason Gottsacker, Jennifer Klinzing, Megan (Jonathan) Schwede and Zachary Nauschutz; great grandsons, Gavin Klinzing and Logan Klinzing and his brother-in-law, John Wildeman.
In addition to his parents and wife, Audrey, he was preceded in death by his brother, LeRoy (Jeanette) Karsteadt, his sister-in-law, Barbara Wildeman, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lester and Alice (Schmidt) Schumacher.
A memorial service for Jerry will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ, (W3694 CTH FF, Plymouth) with the Rev. Laura Yurs officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday, at the church from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
to leave online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. The family would also like to thank Dad's friend, Judy for her hours of card playing and visiting time she spent with Dad the last few years.