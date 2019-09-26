|
|
Jerome C. Kellner
Sheboygan - Jerry Kellner, age 91, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon on September 23, 2019. He was born on March 22, 1928, in Sheboygan to the late William F. and Hulda (Schmidt) Kellner.
On September 4, 1948, Jerry was united in marriage to Terese Marie (Terry) Sonntag at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, where they have been lifelong members. Terry preceded him in death on December 16, 2016.
Jerry devoted his life and his love to his wife Terry, and to their nine children. Terry and Jerry shared wonderful memories, traveling to destinations in the States and Abroad. A special joy for Jerry during their trip to Austria was when he danced The Blue Danube Waltz with Terry at a grand ballroom in Vienna and received a standing ovation from the orchestra when their dance ended. His natural baritone voice was easily recognized and made many heads turn while singing in church or while singing the National Anthem. He loved to sing.
Jerry served his country during WWII by joining the Coast Guard at age 17. A highlight commemorating his service was an Honor Flight trip with his brother Ken, accompanied by his sons Tom and Tim. Jerry always expressed great pride in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Also, of great importance to Jerry was being part of his work family at Plastics Engineering Company for over 43 years. It was at PLENCO where he made many lasting friendships. Jerry frequently praised the supportive and caring atmosphere at his place of work. The Brotz family and the people at Plastics Engineering played an integral role in the well being of his family.
Jerry is survived by nine children, Kathleen Haemer, Kenneth J. (Lori) Kellner, Steven (Roxanne) Kellner, Thomas (Mary) Kellner, Timothy (Lisa) Kellner, Jay (Sue) Kellner, Angela Felde, William (Dee) Kellner, and Nicholas (Sandy) Kellner.
Twenty-two grandchildren, Joseph (Yi-Hsing Chen) Haemer, Matthew (Emily) Haemer, Karen (Chris) Birling, Kristine (Josh) Sova, Paul (Bri) Kellner, Sara (Josh) James , Alex Kellner, Kevin Kellner, Rebecca Kellner, Olivia Kellner, Adam Kellner, Ryan (Olivia) Kellner, Molly (Richard) Witt, Mike (Olga) Felde, Chris (Lori) Felde, Jessie Felde, Tiffany Felde,, Zachary Kellner, Isabel Kellner, Jessica Kellner, Ruby Kellner, and Ava Kellner.
Seventeen great-grandchildren, Ethan Haemer, Elliot Haemer, Chloe Haemer, Anna Haemer, Luke Haemer, Clara Haemer, Lydia Birling, William Birling, Caroline Birling, Kayla Sova, Grayson Sova, Sawyer Sova, Ashley Felde, Michael Paul Felde, Alex Felde, Andrew Felde, and Giovanni Santiago.
He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth W. Kellner; his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Gene Heller, his daughter-in-law, Joan Turba, and a brother-in-law Vince Sonntag.
In addition to his parents and wife Terry, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Kellner; mother and father-in-law, Isabel and Joseph Sonntag; son-in-law, Paul Felde; grandsons, Jamie Kellner and Doug Felde; and great-granddaughter, Rose Haemer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday September 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave., Sheboygan, with Father Norberto Sandoval officiating. A time of visitation and support will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jerry's name.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mary Gentine, Sheboygan and the ICU staff at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 26, 2019