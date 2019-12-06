|
|
Jerome "Jerry" Dippel
Aurora, CO - Jerome Arno Dippel "Jerry", 68, of Aurora Colorado passed away on September 1st, 2019 at Garden Terrace Nursing Home, after a long illness with dementia. He was born on December 14th 1950 in Plymouth, WI to the son of Arno Dippel and the late Margaret (Levsen) Dippel.
He attended Plymouth Schools.
On February 17th, 1969 he married Christine Dallman. Jerry worked at David Dougless. He also worked as a mechanic at the Plymouth Oil Shell gas station. One of Jerry's hobbies was racing; he raced from 1970 for about 6 years at the EWSC Plymouth race track. He was an outdoorsman, enjoyed deer hunting, photography, and was a car buff.
He then moved to Ashland, WI and raced for 1 more year. He owned a bar called CJ's Pit Stop. He also drove school bus and was a mechanic for the bus company. After 5 years they moved to Manitowoc. Jerry enjoyed driving semi-truck; he worked for Anderson Trucking and R&J Transport and later became the dispatcher for R&J. He also worked at National Ovens, Piggly Wiggly,( Post Office in Colorado) and many other jobs.
Jerry married Barbara Donahue Cummins on November 4th 1983. Barbara has since passed away on September 12th 2019.
Jerry is survived by his father Arno of Plymouth, Wisconsin, 1 son Jerome Erich Dippel of Florida, 5 grandchildren Josh, Ashley, Nicole, Chloe, Sydney, & 3 great grandchildren Jaxson, Sawyer, Haidyn of Florida.
He is also survived by brothers and sisters; John Dippel, David (Bev) Dippel, Diane (Robert) Piedot Jr., Daniel (Jody) Dippel, Christine (Tim) Herman all of Plymouth.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Margaret (Levsen) Dippel, grandparents, & step niece.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jerry's life will be held on his birthday (December 14th) from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Chris & Sue's (previously S&R Bar & Restaurant) W3820 Cty Rd C, Plymouth, WI 53073.
He will be buried at the St. Thomas Aquinas South (St. Fridolin's) in Greenbush, WI.
The family of Jerome would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Garden Terrace for giving wonderful care to Jerry for the past five years.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for dementia is being established in Jerry's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019