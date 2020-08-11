Jerome "Jerry" Ertl
Sheboygan Falls - Jerome "Jerry" Ertl, 80, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with his family by his side.
Jerry was born on August 6, 1940 in Auburndale, WI to Michael and Olive Ertl; the sixth of eight children.
Jerry was raised on a farm and graduated from Auburndale High School. He met his wife, Shirley, at a dance hall in Rozellville. They married on September 22, 1962. In 1964, he and Shirley moved to Sheboygan Falls after Jerry got a job at the Kohler Company, where he remained a dedicated employee for over 40 years, working in the brass and pottery departments.
Growing up, polka was a staple in the Ertl household; a tradition Jerry carried on. He was an accomplished trumpet player and member of the Fritz Whilfart polka band during his younger years. Listening to the Jerry Schneider polka show was a Saturday morning tradition.
Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Shirley took on Jerry's passion for sports. They spent many nights together watching ball games, but their favorite activity was polka dancing at Laack's Hall. When Jerry's children were young, neighborhood kids would play football and he would play quarterback for both teams, making sure to include the girls each time. Jerry enjoyed playing all kinds of games with his oldest daughter, Cindy. Jerry's door was always open and his grandchildren spent countless days and nights with him, many of which included walks up to DQ or Firehouse Pizza.
He took great pleasure in attending and coaching his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He especially enjoyed watching his daughter Lisa play softball, basketball and volleyball. He also spent countless hours taking his son Todd to wrestling tournaments all over the state. Jerry was very proud that he, Lisa, and his son-in-law, Dean, were all inducted into the Sheboygan Softball Association Hall of Fame. Everyone who knew Jerry knew sports were a significant part of his life. He loved watching the Brewers, Bucks, Badgers, & Packers. Jerry refereed basketball games for over 20 years during retirement. He even got to referee games for 4 of his grandchildren, but made sure to show them no favoritism. He was dedicated to local athletic programs for over 40 years. Jerry was honored with a Friend of Education Award from the Sheboygan Falls School District.
Jerry liked to look spiffy and sharp; outfits were not complete without a matching baseball cap. He was an avid casino attendee, video poker player, and a well-known and liked guest at Samstown casino in Las Vegas. He looked forward to his annual trips with his Vegas crew. He had numerous royal flushes and made sure to share his winnings. Jerry treasured playing Sheepshead with his special friends Teresa and "Fuzzy" on Sunday afternoons, as well as with his School Hill buddies on Monday afternoons.
He loved to load up his daughters and grandkids with Gibbsville cheese and Johnsonville sausage on all their visits. He took pride in maintaining his vehicles and taught his loved ones to do the same. If he saw their gas tanks getting low, he would say "E does not mean enough" and then fill up their tank. One of Jerry's favorite roles in life was being "Papa." He loved his grandchildren unconditionally and they adored him. During retirement, Jerry spent a decade plus of afternoons playing all kinds of ball with his only grandson, Tommy.
Jerry watched his father, and two older sisters suffer from Alzheimer's. For 10+ years, he never stopped trying to fight the disease. Up until his last year and final days of life, Jerry was on his trumpet, playing sheepshead, and singing his favorite polka songs. This made his family extremely happy.
Jerry was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish. Jerry was a man of his word and someone you could always count on. He was firm, but kind and gentle too. His family and friends will miss him dearly. Affectionately known as "Puppy" to grandchildren, they will miss him asking, who's big and good? His children will miss meals and prayers around the table with their Dad. There will be a void in Shirley's life without Jerry; and she will miss finding crumbs in bed from his late night snacks.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Shirley, his children Cindy (Kyle "the Dude") Stone, Todd (Linda Bruggink) Ertl, & Lisa (Dean) Murray; his cherished grandchildren Lindsay (Trish) Thomack, Cassie (Jay) Pribek, Emily Thomack, Thomas Murray, Jessie Stone & Jamie Stone; siblings Lucille Salzman, Shirley & Jim Brandner, Sue, and Don & Maria Ertl; siblings in law Marion "Hubs", Ruth "Tudy" and Clifford, Butch and Vi, Ken and Sue & Jerome; and his furry friends, Buddy and Coco.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Olive and Michael, his sisters Delores, Jeanette, & Lorraine.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family members at Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Richardson Community Hospice. We will let you know as soon as possible about a future celebration of life that will be open to the public.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community hospice for all the care given to Jerry, and to his granddaughter, Lindsay, who compassionately went above and beyond to make sure he was well cared for and loved
