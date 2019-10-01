|
Jerome F. "Jerry" Blomberg, Sr.
Plymouth - Jerome F. "Jerry" Blomberg, Sr., 83, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by family.
Born January 3, 1936 in Sheboygan, Jerry was the only child of Walter and Irva Laack Blomberg. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1954. On June 29, 1957, he married the love of his life, Cora E. Krueger at St. John's United Church of Christ.
Jerry served as a sheriff for Sheboygan County for over 20 years, retiring in July of 1990. Jerry and Cora wintered in Florida for 17 years where Jerry and Cora both worked for Walgreens. He was a life long member of St. John's UCC in Sheboygan. Jerry was a jack of all trades who could fix anything. He enjoyed working on cars and watching racing and was an avid sports fan who loved to cheer on the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Cora and Jerry enjoyed traveling, camping and the time they spent at the cottage on Lake Ellen. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family, grandsons and granddogs. He especially enjoyed having his nightly beer.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Cora, Plymouth; his children, Jerome (Joyce) Blomberg, Jr., Dwight, IL, Janine (Pat Pentek) Blomberg, Sheboygan, and Jodine (Todd) Edney, Sheboygan; his two grandsons, Patrick (Angie) Pentek, II, Sheboygan Falls, and Tyler Pentek, Sheboygan; his brother-in-law, Clyde Krueger, Sheboygan; his sister-in-law, Nancy Krueger, Weyauwega; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
According to his wishes, private family services will be held. Inurnment will take place in the Chapel of Eternal Light of Greenlawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Froedert Medical Center and the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jerry's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 1, 2019