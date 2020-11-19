Jerome "Jerry" Federer



Sheboygan - Jerome "Jerry" Federer, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, at Sharon Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.



Jerry was born on July 28, 1948, to the late Frances and Milton Sr. Federer in Sheboygan.



Woodworking was a very important part of Jerry's life, and he spent much of his time building and working on his yard. He would help anyone that he could if they needed it. Jerry could always be found at Bill's Café at 5:30 nearly every morning.



Jerry is survived by his son, Bill (Kristen) Federer; two sisters, JoAnn Wright and Judy (Doug) Peterson; nephews, Michael (Michelle) Wright and Lloyd (Kim) Federer; niece, Ann (Stan) Tschantz; and he was also survived by the Wright family who were like a second family to him.



Jerry was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Milton, and James Federer; niece, Colleen; and brother-in-law, Dale Wright.









Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.