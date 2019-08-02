|
Jerome "Jerry" Fox
Sheboygan - Jerome "Jerry" Fox, age 78 of Sheboygan passed away Thursday afternoon August 1, 2019. Jerry was born September 14, 1940 in Sheboygan to the late John and Bertha (Fischer) Fox. He was united in marriage to the former Barbara Werner on June 1, 1963; she preceded him in death on February 9, 2006. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Jerry was employed by Kingsbury Brewery prior to working at Georgia Pacific for many years until his retirement. Jerry loved deer hunting and motorcycling. He was always a happy caring person that looked out for his family and friends. Jerry was not afraid to speak his mind.
Survivors include his two daughters Susan (Patrick) Wrensch of Cleveland, Bonnie (special friend Jeff Fuhrmann) Fox, grandchildren Cody Wrensch, Crystal Wrensch, Carrie Schultz and Stephanie Grams, great grandchildren Jessinee Schultz, Landin Reinemann, Livie Reinemann, Lincoln Brunbauer, Emit Grams, sister-in-law Sandy Hogue of Sheboygan and special friends Wade and Karen Gollhardt.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara, son Jerry and two brothers Jim and John.
Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday at Lutheran Cemetery with military honors being accorded by VFW Post #9156.
Jerry's family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the Sheboygan Fire Department
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019