Jerome J. Rammer
Sheboygan - Jerome J. Rammer, age 87, of Sheboygan, died on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born in Sheboygan, WI on February 28, 1933, the son of the late Jacob and Alma Juckem Rammer.
He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1951. On September 27, 1958 he was united in marriage to Betty Stielow at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Betty preceded Jerome in death on September 18, 2006. Jerome was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving his country during the Korean War from 1955 to 1957 in the Active Reserve.
He was employed at Oostburg Canning Company for 7 years and then Tecumseh Products in the Die Cast Operations for 40 years, retiring in August of 2000. Jerome was a union member of Local 459 UAW, serving as its Sgt. at Arms for 26 years. He was a current member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sheboygan and former member of the Immaculate Conception Men's Club. Jerome enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include his two children, Nancy (David) Beck and David J. Rammer, both of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Brandon (Laura) Beck, Kayla, Kelsey (Mark) Probasco and Brady Beck; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Silas Beck and a sister-in-law, Adele Stielow. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Margaret Rammer, brother, Earl Rammer, two infant brothers and one infant sister, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Cyril Shircel and a brother-in-law, Walter Stielow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave. Sheboygan with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday morning at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St. Sheboygan from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a procession from the funeral home to the church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Due to the current health concerns, please practice social distancing and facial coverings is highly recommended. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
A gold heart stopped beating and hardworking hands at rest. Rest in peace dad.