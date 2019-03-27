|
Sheboygan - Jerome "Jerry" Henry Kohlhagen, 69, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019, after a tragic accident.
Jerry was born on July 30, 1949, in Sheboygan, to Norman and Wilma (Bartz) Kohlhagen. He was a 1967 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. Jerry served his country in the United States Army as a Specialist Four, from May 1, 1969 - April 24, 1971, then served in the Reserves until the late 1970's. On December 3, 1971, Jerry married Vickie Welcher. Jerry was employed as general laborer for Tecumseh and Toro.
Jerry was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Sheboygan, where he enjoyed being a member of the set up team. Jerry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and enjoyed doing yard work. Jerry was a people person and loved visiting and making people laugh.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughter, Elizabeth (Scott) Strausser; two granddaughters, Callynn, and Karissa; mother, Wilma Kohlhagen; two brothers, Jeff (Lori Verhage) Kohlhagen, and James (Nancy Pilz) Kohlhagen; three brothers-in-law, Frank (Diane) Welcher, Rick (Bea) Welcher, and Dennis (Kay) Welcher; and his beloved cat, Hilde. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Norman Kohlhagen; and parents-in-law, Frank and Mary Welcher.
A time of visitation to celebrate Jerry's life will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2-6pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls. Military Honors will conclude the time of visitation at 6pm.
A memorial fund is being established in his name.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Plymouth Police Department, Plymouth Fire and Rescue, and the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department for all their help.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 27, 2019