Jerome P. "Jerry" Evraets
Plymouth - Jerome P. "Jerry" Evraets, age 80, of Plymouth, was taken home to be with his Lord on September 14, 2019.
He was born in Racine on December 8, 1938, a son of the late Homer and Lydia (Peterson) Evraets. Jerry grew up in Grafton, WI, where he attended school on the days he wasn't fishing.
On November 30, 1957, he married Jacqueline Holzer in Grafton. The couple moved to Plymouth in 1967.
Jerry worked as a tool and die maker for many years at Gilson Brothers in Plymouth, and later worked at Tecumseh in Sheboygan Falls until his retirement in 2001.
He was always a talker and was great at telling stories. Jerry enjoyed going up north to the cabin, hunting, fishing, trapshooting, collecting things, restoring tractors, ATVing, snowmobiling, but most of all he loved spending time with his loving family and friends.
Survivors include: Wife: Jackie of Plymouth; Five children: Joann (David) Krause of Greenbush, Jeanne (Charles) Paape of Plymouth, James (Beth) Evraets of Cleveland, WI, Janice Evraets of Sheboygan, and John (Lisa) Evraets of Cleveland, WI; Twelve grandchildren; Twelve great-grandchildren; Brothers: Joseph (Joyce) Evraets, John (Cherie) Evraets, and Robert (Darlene) Evraets; Sisters: Betty Kraemer and Bonnie (David) Ewig.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by: His parents; Great-grandchild: Elijah; Sister: Doris; Brother: Eugene; Mother and Father-in-law: Joseph and Helen Holzer; and Brothers-in-law: Robert and Larry.
A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held on Wednesday (September 18, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 10:00 - 11:30 A.M. with a prayer service to follow at 11:30 A.M. Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth will officiate. Inurnment will be in Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jerry's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 17, 2019