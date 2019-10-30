|
Jerome T. "Jerry" Glomski
Waldo - Jerome T. "Jerry" Glomski, age 71, of Waldo died Monday, October 28, 2019. Jerry was born April 15, 1948 in Sheboygan to the late Jacob and Florence (Mella) Glomski. Jerry married the former Ann Hocking on June 28, 1975 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Jerry was employed as an electrician with the IBEW Local 494 in Milwaukee for Pieper Electric's major construction division. Prior to his retirement in 2015, Jerry worked on many large projects in the Milwaukee area including; WE Energy power plants, Mitchell International Airport, St. Luke's Hospital - Tower addition, Harley-Davidson Museum, MasterLock, and the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ann, daughter LeeAnn Glomski of Woodbury, MN, son Jerry Glomski of New Holstein, brothers Lee (Sue) Glomski of Sheboygan Falls, and Ronald (Janice) Glomski of Midland, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Leroy.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 3909 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan at 11:00 a.m. Deacon Rich Gulig will officiate with full military honors being accorded by VFW Post #9156. Jerry's family encourages attendees to dress in casual wear. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Jerry's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the ICU nursing staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton where Jerry received the most compassionate and attentive care. They would also like to extend a thank you to Dr. Frank Downey MD and Dr. Christopher Marowski, MD who assisted them.
