Jerrold "Jerry" Battaglia



Sheboygan - Jerrold "Jerry" Battaglia, age 78, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019. Jerry's loving "bride" was at his bedside at the time of his death. Jerry was born May 9, 1941 in San Francisco, CA to the late Santo Battaglia and "Olive" (Fielding) Battaglia. Jerry attended and graduated from Capuchino High School in Millbrae, CA in 1957. He always referred to his loving wife (Jeannine Wanezek) as his "bride". They were married on September 10, 1969.



Jerry was passionate about his lifelong career in commercial plumbing. He owned and operated TenPas Plumbing and Heating for many years. He sold his plumbing business in June of 2000. He very much enjoyed the next 7 years as a plumbing consultant with Aldag-Honold Plumbing. During Jerry's long career in plumbing, he particularly enjoyed mentoring young individuals who wanted to pursue a career in the plumbing trade and was very active in the apprenticeship program.



Jerry was a longtime member of the Elks Club and the Sheboygan West Rotary. Jerry loved golfing, fishing for salmon in the Pacific Ocean, hunting and raising labradors. He was an avid reader who was often described as a gentle man with a dry sense of humor. He always had a quick comeback, would sing a little song, and was more than willing to debate any current topic or issue.



For the past 30 plus years, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his summer cottage on Pine Lake in Shawano County. He was an excellent cook and was often described as a "grill-master supremo". He loved sharing many dinners and time together with family and friends. He was an excellent dancer and was often the life of a party or gathering. In particular, he enjoyed his gatherings with the WAWAZABA group and his Monday night golf dinners. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.



Survivors include his loving wife, Jeannine (Wanezek) Battaglia, daughters, Jennifer (Erlin) Zavala of Aurora, CO, Lorena "Lori" Thorson of Janesville, WI, grandchildren, Christopher, Jeron, and Sophie, sister Judith Battaglia of Sacramento, CA, and brother-in-law Ernesto Fernandez of San Bruno, CA. He is further survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Virgil (Jane) Wanezek, Philip (Doris) Wanezek, Cecile (Dennis) Engel, Colleen (Dave) Koepsell, Mark (Mary) Wanezek, Warren (Judy) Wanezek, Matt Wanezek, Lori (Bill) Heinrich, as well as many nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law and his sister Kathy.



Family and friends may gather at St. Clement Catholic Church, 707 N. 6th Street, Sheboygan, WI, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 12:30 p.m. Father Matthew J. Widder will officiate the funeral services.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Jerry's name for St. Jude's or the Sheboygan Salvation Army.



Jerry's family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Jeffrey Lynds and his compassionate staff for all of their care provided to Jerry.



Jerry always enjoyed a toast at a dinner or gathering. His favorite was: "TO JERRY!"