Jerry E. Bricko


1943 - 2020
Jerry E. Bricko Obituary
Jerry E. Bricko

Sheboygan - Jerry E. Bricko, 76, of Sheboygan, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at The Waterford in Plymouth. Jerry was born July 21, 1943, in Wausau, to Jerome and Margaret (Turecek) Bricko.

Jerry enjoyed gunsmithing, being outdoors, hunting, fishing and was a proud member of the NRA.

Survivors include his three children, Kris Bricko, Kaukauna, Billy Jo (Dean) Weier, Plymouth and Darin (Larisa) Bricko, Cleveland; his stepson, Jason (Marcie) Lehrke; his eleven grandchildren, Jenny (William) Braden, Kyra (Tyson) Pitsch, Dustin Weier (fiancée Brittany Smith), Gabrielle Bricko, Nadya Bricko, Alex Lehrke, Jessica Lehrke, Cody (Kristen) Wolfert, Courtney Wolfert, Danielle Kersten and Justin Kersten; his ten great-grandchildren, Donte, Kyleigh, Liam, Colin, Hayden, Sophie, Emma, Adrianna, Deacon and Elsie and his brother, Tommy Bricko.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Candy Ann Bricko and Debbie Anderson, his brother, Michael Bricko and his stepdaughter, Jessica Wolfert.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.

Memorial donations may be made to the s Project.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Allay Hospice and the staff of The Waterford, and a special thank you to Rita Abston.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
