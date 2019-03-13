|
Jerry E. Thiel
Sheboygan - Jerry E. Thiel, 80, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. Jerry was born September 12, 1938, in Sheboygan, to the late Elmer and Emily (Noha) Thiel. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1957. Jerry served his country in the United States Air Force before being honorably discharged in 1959. On November 11, 1963, he married the former Mary Ellen Brotz in Illinois. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2010.
Survivors include his children, Deborah (Edward) Huberty, Joanne (Jerry) Schubert, Sherry Thiel (fiancé John), Daniel Thiel and Kathy Hughes; seven grandchildren, Sara (Andy) McKillop, Ashley Schubert (fiancé Dontae), Edward (Melissa) Huberty, Emily Huberty (fiancé Mathew), Phoenix Hughes, Abbey Schubert, Lukas Hughes; two great-grandchildren, Meta and Anna Huberty and one sister, Betty Kotnick.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Thiel.
Private family services will be held.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center and Compassus Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 13, 2019