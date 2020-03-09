|
Jerry R. Krueger
Heaven gained an angel on Saturday, March 7, 2020, when Jerry R. Krueger, 71, passed away after his long battle with Parkinson's. Jerry was born May 14, 1948 in Sheboygan, son of the late Rudolph and Mary Krueger. He attended Sheboygan area schools. He married the love of his life, Judith (Helke) Krueger on October 12, 1968.
Jerry was always the top salesman in many roles across the country. He was most well-known for his top salesman status at Frank Bernard Olds achieving the million-dollar recognition pin in 1978. Jerry always followed God's call to different situations and destinations. His life's journeys included living in California, Texas, and Indiana. As Jerry's illness progressed, he brought his family back home to Sheboygan.
Jerry was a loving, husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. Jerry enjoyed spending his time visiting those in need as a Care Apostle as a dedicated member of St. John's United Church of Christ. He loved taking walks with his little Yorkies, traveling and he will be remembered for his passionate conversations.
Along with his wife Judy, Jerry is survived by his son, Steven Krueger, and daughter, Amy (Trevor) Schwanke of Sheboygan. Two Grandchildren, Adisyn and Teagen Schwanke. He is further survived by many brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, James Krueger.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1248 Lincoln Avenue, Sheboygan, at 12:00pm Noon. Visitation will take place at 10:00am until time of service. Rev. Gregory Whelton will officiate.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterford at Plymouth, Sharon Richardson, Dennis Helke and Darlene Bigler for their care in Jerry's last week.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020