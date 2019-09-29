|
|
Jessica Marie Vargas Katerski
Sheboygan - Jessica Marie Vargas Katerski, 32, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, September 22, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Born January 7, 1987 in Sheboygan, she was the daughter of Francisco Renteria and Linda Martinez. Jessica attended Sheridan Elementary School, Grant Elementary School, Urban Middle School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 2005. Following a 10-year courtship, on October 5, 2018, she was united in marriage to Michael D. Katerski at the Sheboygan County Court House.
Jessica worked at Nemshoff Chairs, Inc. prior to her diagnosis of Leukemia. She previously worked at Watry Industries and Progressive Nursing Home. Jessica was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church where her children attend St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, antiquing, interior decorating, reading and scrapbooking.
Jessica was the first person to drop everything to help others, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her children, husband and family. She loved cheering on her children during their soccer, football and basketball games which gave her strength to persevere, push through and get better. Jessica sought to instill in her children a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends and the power of a smile. She thrived on the honest exchange of conversation with family and friends and was a devoted listener. Jessica was committed to making sure that all were loved, supported and worked to their highest potential.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; her children, Myles Katerski, Emilio Markus, Victor Hernandez, and Vincent Katerski, all of Sheboygan; her father, Francisco Renteria, Oklahoma City; her mother, Linda Martinez, San Antionio; her father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Virginia Katerski, Purvis, MS; her sisters and brothers, Erica Vargas, Sheboygan Falls; Veronica Valdez, Sheboygan; Monica Mendez, Chilton; Eladio Renteria, Oklahoma City; Zulema Rodriguez, Oklahoma City; Liliana Perez, Oklahoma City; her brother and sister-in-laws, Rebecca Katerski, Madison, Wayne (Kristina) Katerski, New Holstein; Johnathan (Hayley) Katerski, Sheboygan Falls; James Katerski, Sheboygan; Julie Katerski, Madison; Katrina, Shane, Emma, and Jacob Katerski, Purvis, MS; her grandmothers, Petra Martinez, Sheboygan, Elena Renteria, Chicago; nieces and nephews, Alliayha, Sierra, Victoria, Denise, Isabela, Elyannah, Sarah, Cesar, Jonathan, Jassely, Alexandria, Avery, Connor, Caleb, Mia, Lilyann, Ian, Devin, Katrina, Shane, Emma, Jacob , other relatives and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Victor Martinez and Eladio Renteria.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Avenue. Father Matthew Widder will celebrate the Mass. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of Mass.
A memorial fund has been established in her name.
The family would like to thank Dr. Parameswaran Hari, MD, MRCP and the doctors, nurses and staff from the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital Cancer Center, Dr. Treisman, MD and the doctors, nurses and staff from St. Lukes Medical Center in Milwaukee, Dr. Hertz, MD, the doctors, nurses and staff from the University of Minnesota Medical Center, and the doctors, nurses and staff from the Sheboygan Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and Aurora Health Center.
Over the past eight years of her illness since her diagnosis with AML Leukemia, Jessica was so appreciative of all the help, prayers and gifts that she received including her stem cell transplant, the double lung transplant in 2015 and her most recent double lung transplant in August. She was always courageous, sincere, noble, and above all, influential. She continually and generously nurtured those near and far. Her resiliency and endurance captivated and truly compelled many. Jessica's gentle, affectionate and charismatic spirit will continue to be the leading light in the in the life of those she lovingly left behind.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jessica's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 29, 2019