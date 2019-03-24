Jessie G. Duplechain Sr.



Sheboygan - Jessie G. Duplechain Sr., age 40 of Sheboygan, died at home on March 20, 2019. Jessie was born to Sharon and the late Jessie Duplechain on December 19, 1978 in Sheboygan. He attended Sheboygan South High School and received his high school diploma from LTC. He was a welder for Schu Industries. Jessie was a great person with a heart of gold. If someone needed help with anything, Jessie always made himself available. He was a loving son, father and brother. He enjoyed collecting knives, fishing, camping, working on hands-on projects and was a great cook, too.



Jessie will be dearly missed by his mother, Sharon; three children, Kelsey Felten, Jessie Duplechain Jr. and James Duplechain; sister, Sherrie (Robert) Kauger; many aunts, uncles and cousins from Wisconsin and Louisiana. He is further survived by special friend Jessica Pena and many dear friends that he considered his brothers and sisters.



He is preceded in death by his father, Jessie Duplechain; grandparents, Mabel and Milton Oldenburg and Steve Sr. and Nita Duplechain as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins.



There will be a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with Pastor Matt Shive, from St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening, March 25, 2019, at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Interment will take place following the service at Lutheran Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.



Vre vite, aimer dur, et bien mourir!



Live fast, love hard, and die well! Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary