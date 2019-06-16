|
Jewel M. Otterson
Plymouth - Jewel's eternal soul went to be with God on Tuesday morning (June 11, 2019) at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Facility in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born on February 16, 1924 near Cave-In-Rock, Illinois, a daughter of the late Clarence and Connie (Huff) Clement. She graduated from McLeansboro High School in Illinois.
At the start of WWII, Jewel moved with her family to Joliet, Illinois. There she attended Joliet Business School and worked as a government secretary in Chicago.
She married Henry R. Otterson of Blair, WI on March 25, 1944 in Madison, WI. The couple moved to River Falls, WI, where Henry attended college. One of Jewel's fondest memories while living there was going to a Billy Graham Crusade in Minneapolis. The couple later resided in Plymouth, Bonduel, Milhomme and finally returned to Plymouth. Her husband preceded her in death in August of 1990.
She worked as a secretary at S & R Cheese Company in Plymouth for many years.
Jewel was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth and Sunday School Teacher for many years. She volunteered with the Campfire Girls and as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. She was also a member of the Kiel Women's Club, Daughters of the American Revolution Society - Plymouth Chapter, and with Henry was a charter member of the Winooski Bowmen Archery Club in Plymouth, where she developed a lifelong friendship with Vera Prust.
Jewel collected antique dolls and donated her collection to the Plymouth Arts Center. She also enjoyed knitting afghans, which she had on display during a summer at the Kiel Library. She was very interested in the history of Mark Twain, and in her later years she enjoyed listening to her talking books, especially the series of Father Tim - Episcopal Priest of Mitford.
Survivors include her one son: Gregg Otterson; son-in-law: Val Plouff; three grandchildren: Christine Kurland, Steve (Christina) Luecke and John (Jennifer) Luecke; three great-grandchildren: Caden Luecke, Eva and Henry Luecke; and favorite niece: Melanie Hampton.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter: Sherrell Plouff and two sisters: Connie Marion Thompson and Cleoma Hampton.
Following Jewel's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be NO VISITATION OR VIEWING. Private family services will take place with inurnment at Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in her name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 16, 2019