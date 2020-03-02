|
Jill Reinl
Rural Kiel - Jill R. Reinl, 76, of rural Kiel, passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side on Friday evening, February 28, 2020 at Calumet Medical Center.
She was the former Jill Grosshuesch, born on May 4, 1943 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Harlan and Evelyn (Hendershot) Grosshuesch. Jill graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1961.
Jill graduated from Beauty School and worked for May Belle's Salon for 5 years. Following the salon, she worked for Tecumseh Products, New Holstein for many years until her retirement. Jill was a member of I.A.M Local #1259 at Tecumseh. On April 9, 1988 she was united in marriage to Jan "Schlingo" Reinl. She and Schlingo ran The Draught Choice tavern and Schlingo's Rockville Bar. Jill continued to operate Rockville after Schlingo's death on February 6, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Billy (Jackie) Kreutz; step-daughter, Alicia Grados; grandchildren: Blake Kreutz and Amber McCoy; step-grandchildren: Bella and Aaron Grados; great-grandchild, Alaric; and her step children from the Kreutz Family. Jill is further survived by her sisters and brother: Gail Greene, Carol (Neil) Schwarz, Ellen (Kenny) Hagenow, twin sister, Jan (Earl) Goedeke, Melanie (Paul) Kammann, and Mark Grosshuesch (special friend, Sue); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jane (Matthew) Paltzer, Faye Billmann, Glenn (Sara Krebsbach) Reinl, and Scott (Barb) Reinl; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Jill is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother, Joey Grosshuesch; brothers-in-law, Bill Greene and Michael Billmann; and sister-in-law, Connie Grosshuesch.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4:30 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Joe Zenk officiating. Burial will take place at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 2:00 PM until 4:15 PM when brief family rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name.
The family would like to thank New Holstein First Responders, Kiel Ambulance, and Calumet Medical Center for all of their help.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020