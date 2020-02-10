Resources
1937 - 2020
Sheboygan - Jim Meves, born 7/18/1937 in Sheboygan, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 6th in Jacksonville NC. He married Shirley Hintz, of Waldo on 6/18/1960, and they were married for 60 years, and had 5 children.

Jim worked for IBM for 32 years as a service manager of office products. His territory was mainly WI, but was later relocated to Marquette MI. He served in the US Army for 3 years after attending UW Oshkosh. They retired to Swansboro, NC in 2005.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, son Kerry(Joan) Meves 0f Sheboygan, daughter Kim(Jeff) Dekanich of Wadsworth, IL, son Kevin(Teri) Meves of Mt. Pleasant, WI, son Kurt(Guela) Meves of Vienna, VA, and daughter Kristi(Tim) Harris of Las Vegas NV, and 8 grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at a later date in Sheboygan. Cards/memorials can be sent to: Shirley Meves, 501 Windsong South, Swansboro, NC 28584.
