Jim "Ticket" Soukup



Sheboygan - Jim "Ticket" Soukup, 66, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. Jim was born on June 11, 1952 to the late Kenneth and Jean Soukup in Oconto Falls. He graduated from Oconto Falls High School in the class of 1970. Jim was united in marriage to Jeanne Jenko on July 5, 1975. He worked for 40 years at Kohler Co. as a Foreman in Central Maintenance. He loved four wheeling, fishing and hunting up north at their place at Kelly Lake. He enjoyed being a member of the Kelly Lake Sportsman's Club, NASCAR, Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Jim is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, Kelly Soukup, Sarah Soukup (special friend Corey) and Jessica (Chris) Greger; grandchildren, James and Elizabeth; brother John (Jean) Soukup; brothers-in-law, Jack (Anne) Jenko, Gary (Doddie) Jenko, sisters-in-law, Judy (Steve) Western and Joan (Kerry) Harder; father- and mother-in-law, Jake (Marion) Jenko, and many nieces and nephews.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Cherie Jenko.



A visitation for Jim will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established in Jim's name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.



Jim's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee and the staff at Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary