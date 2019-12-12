|
Jo Ann (McWilliams) McCoy
Sheboygan - Jo Ann McCoy was born on September 3, 1962 and passed away on December 10, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay after a battle with cancer. She loved roller skating in her younger days, camping, dressing up for Halloween and partying with her friends at Screamers Tavern. Special thanks to friends, Frank, Jenny, John, Marti, Karen and Kim.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, April Schultz; brother, Jim (Debbie) McWilliams; sister, Rosemary Oldenburg; brother-in-law, Dave Brownson; nieces, Dawn, Sheila, Audrey and Shirley and nephews, Troy and Shayne. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Jo Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Pearl "Rose" McWilliams; ex-husband, Rodney Schultz; brother-in-law, Ray Oldenburg and sister Mary Brownson.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Screamers Tavern, 2201 N. 15th St., Sheboygan.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019