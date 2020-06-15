Joan B. Leonhard
Sheboygan -
Joan B. Leonhard, age 89, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Azura Memory Care. She was born in Manitowoc on November 4, 1930, the daughter of the late Alfred and Verna Eichorst Manske.
She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School. On August 13, 1949, Joan was united in marriage to Herman "Butch" Leonhard Jr. Joan was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Sheboygan.
She was a proud homemaker and was a Salvation Army Volunteer for 25 years. Joan a member of the St. Luke Choir, Alter Guild, Sarah Circle, and the Audubon Society. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and snorkeling.
Survivors include her husband, Herman Leonhard Jr., of Sheboygan; two children, Timothy (Sharon) Leonhard, of Sheboygan and Lynda (Tammy Harrington) Leonhard, of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren, Sara, James and Lucas Leonhard; and her brother, Michael Manske, of New York. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dorothy Collins.
In accordance to Joan's wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the local Audubon Society or the Sheboygan County Humane Society.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Sheboygan -
Joan B. Leonhard, age 89, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Azura Memory Care. She was born in Manitowoc on November 4, 1930, the daughter of the late Alfred and Verna Eichorst Manske.
She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School. On August 13, 1949, Joan was united in marriage to Herman "Butch" Leonhard Jr. Joan was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Sheboygan.
She was a proud homemaker and was a Salvation Army Volunteer for 25 years. Joan a member of the St. Luke Choir, Alter Guild, Sarah Circle, and the Audubon Society. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and snorkeling.
Survivors include her husband, Herman Leonhard Jr., of Sheboygan; two children, Timothy (Sharon) Leonhard, of Sheboygan and Lynda (Tammy Harrington) Leonhard, of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren, Sara, James and Lucas Leonhard; and her brother, Michael Manske, of New York. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dorothy Collins.
In accordance to Joan's wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the local Audubon Society or the Sheboygan County Humane Society.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Jun. 15, 2020.