Joan Bayerlein
April 17, 1933 - January 5, 2020
Joan Bayerlein passed away at Kathy Hospice on January 5th 2020 after a brief illness.
Joan was born on April 17th 1933 in Sheboygan to the late Anna and John Schwanekamp. She graduated from North High School in 1951 and then worked at the telephone company.
She met her husband Charles "Chuck" Bayerlein in 1952 while he was stationed at Camp Haven, and they were married at the Holy Name Rectory on July 18th 1953. Joan and Charles lived in New Jersey for one year and then returned to Sheboygan where they raised two daughters.
Joan worked at US bank in various departments for over 20 years. After retirement, she volunteered for several organizations including St Nicholas Hospital, Safe Harbor and Big Sisters. She was a member of St Dominic's Church.
After Charles died in 2007, Joan decided to move to West Bend in 2010 to be closer to family. She volunteered at the West Bend Aluminum Company museum for several years.
Joan enjoyed many crafts throughout her life, especially knitting, much of which she did for charities. She also enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, and scrabble. She had an eye for decorating and made the holidays special with all the trimmings and baking she did. She loved her cat Snooks who passed away last year.
She will be deeply missed by many including her daughter and son in law Jill and Don Peil, daughter Mary, nieces Mary Jo (Bruce) Zeznanski and Sharon Bowen, and nephews John (Cheryl) Knopp, Al (Buzz) Knopp and John (Carma) Schwanekamp, along with other relatives and friends both old and new.
In addition to her husband Charles and cat Snooks, Joan was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jean Schwanekamp and Marion (Alvin) Knopp, and brothers Roy (Anna) and Harvey (Louise), and nephew Thomas.
Per Joan's request, no services will be held. She asked that memorials be sent to The Salvation Army or Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020