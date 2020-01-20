|
Joan C. Keitel
Sheboygan - Joan C. Keitel, age 84, of Sheboygan passed away early Sunday morning, January 19, 2020. She was born December 1, 1935 the daughter of the late William and Sadie (Kablitz) Mueller. Joan attended Sheboygan Schools and was a graduate of Central High School. On June 29, 1957 she was united in marriage to Jack Keitel at St. Paul Lutheran Lutheran Church in Sheboygan; he preceded her in death November 17, 2019. Joan was employed as a demo lady for 30 years and by various local grocery stores, retiring in 1999. Joan was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls and was a charter member of the Shoreline Women's Club. In June 2007, Joan and Jack celebrated their 50th anniversary with family. Later, they enjoyed an Alaskan Land and Cruise vacation along with many other trips. They also had a place in Florida for 10 years. Joan will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by three sons, Kal (Renee) Keitel, Rod (Jenny) Keitel and Jay (Cindy) Keitel; grandchildren, Greg (Jill) Keitel, Amy (Andy) Wetzel, Stacy (Tyler) Hagerstrom, Tim (fiancée Sarah) Keitel, Jeff Keitel, Kelly Keitel, Zach Keitel, Brooke (Eric) Lederman, Trent (Sarah) Keitel, Kailee (Vince) Ridenour, great-grandchildren Abby and Luke Keitel, Zoe and Jackson Hagerstrom, Nevaeh and Nora Ridenour, James Wetzel and a sister-in-law Janice Keitel.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant brother George, sister Shirley Gier, sister Darlyn Katt, brother Donald (Phyllis) Mueller, brothers-in-law Daniel Keitel and Victor (Audrey) Keitel.
A funeral service for Joan will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6706 Superior Ave., Kohler with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Rev. Kyle Backhaus from St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Joan's name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020