Joan E. Behlke
Fond du Lac - Joan E. Behlke, age 87, of North Fond du Lac, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on February 28, 1932, in the Town of Russell in Sheboygan County, the daughter of Erma Holtzmann Conrad. Joan graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1950. She was very proud that she was the first female factory worker hired at Mid-States Aluminum where she worked until retiring in 1998. Joan was a foster grandparent at Chegwin Elementary School for many years. She was an avid bowler and former member of Eagles Aerie #270 Auxiliary. Joan enjoyed traveling and most of all deeply loved her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Charlotte "Charlie" Knepfel of Kohler, Christine Harder of Appleton, Charles "Chuck" (Dana) Knepfel of Mayville, Ronald (Rhea) Behlke of Fond du Lac; five grandchildren, Cynthia (Kenneth Flores) Harder of Costa Rica, David Behlke of Fond du Lac, Katherine Behlke of Fond du Lac, Courtney Knepfel of Mayville, Audrey Knepfel of Mayville; sister-in-law, Janice Conrad of Elkhart Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Cynthia Knepfel Yapp; her sister, Caroline Zorn; her brother, Clifford Conrad; her longtime companion, Robert Holzmann; and several cousins she was close to.
Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery, Elkhart Lake, WI. Private family services will take place at a later date.
On behalf of the family we thank the entire staff at St. Agnes Hospital for their patient and compassionate care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020