Sheboygan - Joan Pentek was born on August 17, 1932 and passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 86. She attended Sheboygan Central High School and shortly after was united in marriage with Stephen Pentek on August 9, 1952. Joan enjoyed her bowling league, golfing, baking and cooking, working with people at various places and raising her family. She had a very generous heart.



Joan is survived by her children, Romane Pentek of Green Acres, WA, Janice (Kenneth) Hense of Cherry Valley, IL, Sharon (Richard) Ehler, Mark (Lori) Pentek and Patrick Pentek all of Sheboygan, David (Barbara) Pentek of Sherwood, WI, Mary Jo Pentek and Richard Pentek, both of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Jason (Robin) Franzen, Angel (Mark) Noll, Jonathan (Megan) Hense, Sarah Hense, Stephanie (Nick) Franzen, Andrew (Sara) Pentek, Aaron Pentek, Patrick II (Angie) Pentek, Tyler Pentek, Julia (Ryan) McGinley, Nicholas (Marisa) Pentek, Zachary and Caitlyn Pentek; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Kaiser, Judy (Richard) Stockel and Jerry Zillner and sister-in-law, Phyllis Pentek. Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; parents, Frank and Wilma Zillner and brother, John Zillner.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St. Sheboygan, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Private family burial will be held at Greendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to members of the Pentek family are appreciated.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice for their care of Joan.



