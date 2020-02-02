|
|
Joan Frances Gelhard
Sheboygan - Joan Gelhard was born on July 11, 1930 and passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 89. She attended schools in the Milwaukee and Oconomowoc areas and graduated from St. John's Cathedral with the class of 1948. She worked for Marquette University for 25 years until her retirement. Joan enjoyed volunteering and helping out at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
Joan is survived by her sisters, Barbara Zietz of Germantown and Mary (Gerald) DeAmico of Sheboygan and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Crescentia and siblings, Frederick Gelhard, Rosemond Linnemeier and Margaret Reed.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Sheboygan Progressive for their care of Joan over the years.
A memorial service for Joan will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020