Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gelhard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Frances Gelhard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Frances Gelhard Obituary
Joan Frances Gelhard

Sheboygan - Joan Gelhard was born on July 11, 1930 and passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 89. She attended schools in the Milwaukee and Oconomowoc areas and graduated from St. John's Cathedral with the class of 1948. She worked for Marquette University for 25 years until her retirement. Joan enjoyed volunteering and helping out at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Joan is survived by her sisters, Barbara Zietz of Germantown and Mary (Gerald) DeAmico of Sheboygan and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Crescentia and siblings, Frederick Gelhard, Rosemond Linnemeier and Margaret Reed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Sheboygan Progressive for their care of Joan over the years.

A memorial service for Joan will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now