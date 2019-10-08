|
Joan M. Hale
Sheboygan - Joan M. Hale, of Sheboygan, age 91, died peacefully at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
She was born on January 6, 1928 in Madison to the late Margaret and Glenn Owens.
She married Gordon Hale on November 25, 1947.
Joan is survived by three children, Peg Dobrinska, State College, PA. Richard Hale, Alvin, TX and Gary Hale, (Jana Hale) Sheboygan Falls, WI. Also, three grandchildren, Marcus Hale, Sheboygan, WI, Elizabeth Dobrinska, Phoenixville, PA and Katie Dobrinska, Alexandria, VA (Mark Bolla) and one great granddaughter, Nadine Hale.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and an infant son, David.
Joan worked for the Madison Area Red Cross Blood Collections Department from 1969 to 1988. She was passionate about animals and she and her husband provided many rescued dogs and cats a good home. She was an avid reader and gardener.
Following Joan's wishes, cremation had taken place and there will be no visitation or services.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019