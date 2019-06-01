|
Joan M. Holt
Sheboygan - Joan M. Holt, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 82 years old.
Joan was born February 1, 1937 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Roland and Elsie (nee Krueger) Post. A lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she attended Trinity Lutheran School in Sheboygan and graduated from Central High School in 1955. On October 6, 1956, she was united in marriage to Harold Holt at Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who took great pride in taking care of her family.
When her children were younger, Joan was very involved in their schools and classrooms. When she became a grandmother, she was always there to babysit. She had been involved in bowling leagues, and loved camping and yearly cottage trips up north. She enjoyed reading, sewing, needlework, canning, and being with her family. Her grandchildren will remember her for making the best grilled cheese sandwiches ever!
Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harold, and their children: Vicki (Keith) Pfister of Sheboygan, Jeff (Deb) Holt of Merrill, Sherri (Dave) Schoening of Sheboygan and Patrick (Terry) Holt of Sheboygan Falls. She is further survived by 7 grandchildren: Melissa (Mike) Rank, Matthew (Krystle) Pfister, Jeb Holt (Steve Thomas), Robert (Jess) Holt, Andria (fiancé Jake Geiger) Holt, Megan (Derek) Yurk and Ryan Schoening; 4 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way: Natalie, Elizabeth, Madeline, Hudson and Baby Yurk; brother-in-law Robert (Pat) Holt of Spooner and sisters-in-law: Angeline Post of Port Charlotte, FL, Linda Post of Sheboygan Falls and Joyce (Jonas) Schommer of Racine, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Daniel Holt and brothers Roger and Ronald Post.
Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Wisconsin Ave. in Sheboygan with Rev. Tim Mech officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church on Sunday from 3:00-5:00PM. Joan will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Holt Family Scholarship through Trinity Lutheran School.
The family would like to thank the staffs of DaVita Dialysis and Sheboygan Memorial Hospital 3k for their compassionate and supportive care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from June 1 to June 2, 2019