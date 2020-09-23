Joan M. Horne
Sheboygan - Joan M. (Snyder) Horne, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital after a brief illness. She was 83 years old.
Joan was born October 18, 1936 to Lester and Rosella (Kranig) Snyder in Fond Du Lac. She graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy in 1955. After graduation she was employed as a Wis. Bell Telephone operator. On August 24, 1957 she married Marshall F. Horne at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Dotyville.
She later went on to further her education at Superior Tech School in Superior, Kettle Moraine Tech Institution and Lakeshore Tech in Cleveland she received her certificate in phlebotomy. Joan worked at War Memorial Hospital in Superior, Ripon Nursing Home as a CNA, Ripon Good Cookies and Speed Queen in Ripon, Morningside Nursing Home in Sheboygan as a CNA, St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan as a ward clerk in the OB Department retiring in 1992. She then went to Franciscan Skemp Healthcare in LaCrosse, retiring in 2001 due to illness.
Joan was an avid quilter belonging to a quilting guild. She loved to knit and crochet, making many prayer shawls for cancer and hospice patients, as well as her friends and family. Joan also loved to bowl for St. Nicholas Hospital.
Spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren was what she loved most.
Joan is survived by her husband Marshall, four children; Pauline (Frederick) Heyman of Sheboygan, Kevin (Jenny) Horne of Gibbsville, Myrna Chambers of Tucson, AZ and Jay (Nicole) Horne of Oostburg. She is further survived by five grandchildren; Benjamin M.F. Heyman of Sheboygan, Kelly (Sarah) Horne of Adell, Cassandra (Special Friend Sam) Horne of Sheboygan, Nathaniel Horne of Oostburg, and Allissa N. Horne of Oostburg, great-grandchildren Erika Heyman, Cooper Horne, and one great-granddaughter on the way, her sisters; Mary (Ray) Ostrenga of New Mexico, and Kathy Aschenbach of Sheboygan, brother Jess (Pam) Hooper of MN, and brother-in-law Fran (Sheila) Horne of Canyon City, TX, she is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jacqueline, and grandson Joseph Martin Heyman.
A private family service will be held for Joan. Burial will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. A public visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels. 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Nicholas Prayer Shawl Ministry, Sheboygan Meals on Wheels, or Grace Episcopal Church in Joan's name.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com