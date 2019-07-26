|
|
Joan M. Koerner
Cascade - Joan Marie Koerner, 71 passed away peacefully on July 24th 2019, in the comfort of her home. Joan was born on May 26, 1948, the daughter of Nelma and Gaza Walters. Joan was a very giving person and always cared more about others then she did herself. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be remembered for the love she had for her children, grand daughter and great grand daughter. They were the center of her life.
Joan is survived by her children; Bob, Bryan (Georgina) and Ron; Cherished sibling's; Dale, Carol, Merry, Margie, Jeannie, Gary and Rick; grand daughter Crystal (David) great-grand daughter Allana.
Private family services will be held. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 26 to July 28, 2019