Joan M. "Joanie" Mayer



Sheboygan - Joan M. "Joanie" Mayer, age 84, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born May 3, 1935 in Manitowoc, WI to the late Peter & Adela (Stein) Felten. Joan attended Holy Name Grade School and she graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1954. On October 29, 1966 Joan was united in marriage to the love of her life, the late Joe Mayer, who preceded her in death on March 9, 2016. Joan was employed at Piggly Wiggly for many years. She was a member of St. Dominic's Church, St. Dominic's Christian Women's Society, and D'Werdenfelser Schuhplattlers, where she was the treasurer for many years. Joan was also a member of the Local 18 Retirees Group. Joanie especially enjoyed a glass of wine (or two) while socializing with her family and friends. She also enjoyed Word Search Puzzles and wintering for many years in Texas with her husband, Joe and their friends.



Survivors include her daughters, Julie of Appleton, Mary (Luke) Thaves of Sheboygan; grandchildren Zoe, Mia and Shaina; sister Carol (Russell) Kuck of Ft. Collins, CO; sisters-in-law Maria (Hans) Mittermeier and Gretl Frauennecht, both of Germany and Regina Schnur of Grafton. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.



Joan was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister and brother- in-law, Germaine and Clarence Schnell, her brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Cathy Felten, her brother Francis Felten, her brother-in-law, Josef Frauennecht, twin infant brothers-in-law and nephew, Frank Schnur.



Family and friends may call at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2136 N. 21st St., Sheboygan on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Matthew Widder officiating. Entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum.



A Memorial Fund has been established in Joan's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.



Joan's family would like to thank her Green Bay Oncology Doctors, St. Elizabeth's Cancer Center Nurses, and the Brewster Village Staff for their excellent care and compassion. Joan's family would also like to extend a very special thank you to all of her wonderful neighbors and friends both in Sheboygan and Appleton, who always provided love and support to Mom. Your friendship meant the world to her. Published in Sheboygan Press on June 30, 2019