Joan Nell Heinen
Sheboygan - Joan Nell Heinen, 79, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Morningside surrounded by her family.
Joan was born on April 7, 1940, in Sheboygan, WI to Melvin and Jessie (Dekker) Smies. She was a graduate of North High School with the class of 1958.
On October 3, 1958, Joan married William Peter Heinen, Sr. at First Christian Reformed Church in Sheboygan. Joan was a proud homemaker and enjoyed raising her four children.
She was a member of Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Oostburg. Joan volunteered for the Sheboygan Christian schools and enjoyed ceramics, crafting, sewing, and traveling the country with her husband and children.
Joan is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Debra (Darrell) Braaksma; two sons, Timothy (Hope) Heinen and Kenneth Heinen; thirteen Grandchildren, Robert, Brian (Lauren), Rebecka (Brandon), Brittany (Jim), Benjamin, Bradley, Amanda (Angel), Kristin, Zachary, Brandon, Allison, Jacob and Joseph; and six great-grandchild, Elaine, Leann, Santino, Sofia, Isaac and Royce.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Jessie; son, William Gerald Heinen; brother, Roger (Sylvia) Smies and an infant brother, Joseph.
A funeral service to celebrate Joan's life will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Oostburg with Revs. David Veldhorst and Nathan Strom officiating. A burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and again on Thursday, at the CHURCH from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A memorial fund is being established in Joan's name.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Heinen family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019